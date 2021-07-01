Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,254 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

TPR opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

