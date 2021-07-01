BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 695.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

