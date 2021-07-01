BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $352.71 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

