CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $260.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.47. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

