4,301 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

