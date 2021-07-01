Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Campbell Soup worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 281,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

