Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.