O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 59.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 333,845 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.57. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

