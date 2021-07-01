O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $603,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 190,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

