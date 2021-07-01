Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,900 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

COG stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.