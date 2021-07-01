Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

