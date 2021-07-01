XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $368,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 927,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

