XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

