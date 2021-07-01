Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

