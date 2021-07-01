Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 52,236 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,236 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $5,978,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 256,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 205,117 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

