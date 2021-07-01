Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 166.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 71.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

