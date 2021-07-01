Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 294.7% in June

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 294.7% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

