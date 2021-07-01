General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.
Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.
