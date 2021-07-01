G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

