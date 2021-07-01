MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.430-$-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380-$-1.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.25.

MDB stock opened at $361.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.17. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

