Zacks: Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.49 Million

Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $487.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.70 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

