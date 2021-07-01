Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce sales of $130.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $135.94 million. Landec reported sales of $156.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.25 on Monday. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Landec during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

