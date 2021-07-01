Pinkcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00406609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.56 or 0.01315032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,984,841 coins and its circulating supply is 428,724,405 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

