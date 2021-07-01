R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

RCM opened at $22.24 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,433,152 shares of company stock valued at $387,021,355 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

