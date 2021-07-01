Ink Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $498,841.94 and approximately $179.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00714073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.38 or 0.07798279 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

