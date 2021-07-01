Lido DAO Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $40.78 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00171051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,765.22 or 1.00103775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

