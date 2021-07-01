Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,356.19

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,356.19 and $173.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

