TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%.

TC opened at $3.00 on Thursday. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

