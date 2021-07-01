Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd Sells 16,646 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venus Concept stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.