Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $57.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00142288 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

