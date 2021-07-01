Camden National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $713.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

