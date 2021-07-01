Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Declines By 37.7%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

