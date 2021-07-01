Tecsys Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

TCS opened at C$41.81 on Thursday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.20 and a 1-year high of C$66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.78 million and a P/E ratio of 108.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.03.

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

