Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

