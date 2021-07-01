BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3,377,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $107,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,873,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

