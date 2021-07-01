Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,501 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.