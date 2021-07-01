Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $499,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,017,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

