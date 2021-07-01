Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Flowserve by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

