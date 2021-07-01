Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71.

