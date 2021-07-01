Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,190,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 139,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

