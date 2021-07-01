Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

TSM opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $623.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.