Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

FISV opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

