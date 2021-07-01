Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $46,700,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.24. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

