Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

NYSE CSL opened at $191.38 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

