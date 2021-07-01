Algert Global LLC Sells 11,858 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $174.86.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

