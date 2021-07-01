5,784 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

