Algert Global LLC Sells 126,028 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,028 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 394,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,005,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

