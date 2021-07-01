GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GPRO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

