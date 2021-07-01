Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

