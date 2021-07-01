APENFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $241.74 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and $241.74 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.39 or 0.00715472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.95 or 0.07795117 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

